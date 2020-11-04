Olli Presents Kentuck Art Festival: Behind the Scenes

Amy Echols, enthusiastic Director of Northport’s nationally known Kentuck Art Center and Festival, will share a broad overview of the history of Kentuck’s 49 years of putting on a festival in Kentuck Park, including a look at the many moving parts that happen before, during, and after the Festival.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.

Zoom information will be sent closer to event.