Olli Presents Kentuck Art Festival: Behind the Scenes
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Amy Echols, enthusiastic Director of Northport’s nationally known Kentuck Art Center and Festival, will share a broad overview of the history of Kentuck’s 49 years of putting on a festival in Kentuck Park, including a look at the many moving parts that happen before, during, and after the Festival.
Classes are free, but registration is required.
Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.
Zoom information will be sent closer to event.
