OLLI Presents: Fourteenth Colony - The Story of the Gulf South

The British colony of West Florida, which once stretched from the mighty Mississippi to the shallow bends of the Apalachicola in portions of what are now the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is the forgotten fourteenth colony of America’s Revolutionary era. This colony’s eventful years as a part of the British Empire form an important and compelling interlude in Gulf Coast history and has for too long been overlooked. For a host of reasons, including the fact that West Florida did not rebel against the British Government, the colony has long been dismissed as a loyal but inconsequential fringe outpost, if considered at all. But the colony’s history showcases a tumultuous political scene featuring a halting attempt at instituting representative government, a host of bold and colorful characters, a compelling saga of struggle and perseverance in the pursuit of financial stability, and a dramatic series of battles on land and water which brought about the end of its days under the Union Jack.

