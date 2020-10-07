OLLI Presents: Family Law Update with Law Professor Penny Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

Join UA Law School Professor Penny Davis as she gives an overview of recent changes in the area of family law. The course will touch on marriage, divorce, and child custody laws. The format will include a PowerPoint presentation with time for questions and answers.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000. Zoom information will be sent closer to event.