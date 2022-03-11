OLLI Presents Decade Film Classics & Brown Bag Lunch – Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

An aging silent film queen (Gloria Swanson) refuses to accept that her stardom has ended. She hires a young screenwriter (William Holden) to help set up her movie comeback. The screenwriter believes he can manipulate her, but he soon finds out he is wrong. His ambivalence about their relationship and her unwillingness to let go leads to a situation of violence, madness, and death. Bring your lunch & we will provide the drinks.

