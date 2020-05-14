Join us for a 1949 film. Domestic and professional tensions mount when married lawyers Tracy and Hepburn oppose each other on a case involving a woman who shot her husband. Afterwards, theater experts Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, and Ralph Voss will discuss the films and theatrical effects. Large Auditorium.
OLLI Presents Comedy Classic Film Screening
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Film
