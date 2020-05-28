Join us for a 1948 film. There’s plenty of monster mayhem afoot when Abbott and Costello are forced to retrieve Dracula and Frankenstein from a secret island. Afterwards, theater experts Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, and Ralph Voss will discuss the films and theatrical effects. Large Auditorium.
OLLI Presents Comedy Classic Film Screening
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Film
