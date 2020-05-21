OLLI Presents Comedy Classic Film Screening

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for a 1963 film. French police inspector Clouseau attempts to foil high society thieves who have targeted a prize jewel called the Pink Panther. Afterwards, theater experts Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, and Ralph Voss will discuss the films and theatrical effects. Large Auditorium.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
