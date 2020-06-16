OLLI Presents: Bernardo de Galvez and the Spanish Conquest of Florida

Bernardo de Galvez was governor of Spanish Louisiana during the American Revolution, and his successful campaigns against British West Florida resulted in Florida being transferred from British to Spanish control in 1783. Galvez sent crucial military aid to the Americans, who were fighting the same enemy. Classes are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted to this virtual event. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.