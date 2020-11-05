OLLI Presents An Evening with Poe with Dave Murdock

Dave Murdock, English instructor at Gadsden State Community College, will provide new insights to the life and works of Edgar Allan Poe. Poe is best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre. He was one of the country’s earliest practitioners of the short story, generally considered to be the inventor of the detective fiction genre, and is further credited with contributing to the emerging genre of science fiction. Poe was the first well known American writer to earn a living through writing alone, resulting in a financially difficult life and career. Join us as we spend an evening with Poe.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.

Zoom information will be sent closer to event.