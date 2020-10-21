OLLI Presents: 2020 - The Election that Will Change America

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

Natalie Davis, Howell T. Hefin Professor Emerita of American Politics at Birmingham-Southern College, will review election projections, what to look for, and what the outcome will mean for our country. She will explore the presidential contest, including the impact of the Electoral College, the possibility of the Senate changing from Republican to Democratic, and the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000. Zoom information will be sent closer to event.