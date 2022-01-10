OLLI Open House

OLLI of Greater Birmingham, an outreach of The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies, is holding an open house and information session in the Riverchase Room, Riverchase United Methodist Church, 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, AL 35244. Come find out about the spring semester and many fun classes, field trips, and social opportunities OLLI provides for adults age 50+ in the Birmingham area. Entertainment will be provided by The Seasoned Performers of Red Mountain Theatre who will present Cinderella's Prince: Beyond Happily Ever After. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and no registration is required. Current OLLI members and individuals wanting to join, will be able to register for classes on sight.