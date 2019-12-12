Join us at the OLLI Holiday Open House for refreshments, fellowship, and the musical stylings of Joe Breckenridge. A musician and songwriter at Muscle Shoals Sound, Breckenridge has opened for big-name acts such as Bob Dylan, Charlie Daniels Band, and Wet Willy. Learn about the coming year of OLLI offerings. Large Auditorium.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
