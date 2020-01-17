OLLI Brown Bag Lunch and Documentary How Not to Die

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Bring your own lunch to this documentary based on Dr. Michael Greger’s book, How Not to Die, which reveals the groundbreaking scientific evidence behind the diet that can help prevent and reverse many of the causes of disease-related death. There will be a discussion afterward with experts. Large Auditorium.

Film, Health & Wellness
