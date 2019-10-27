The ELCA Lutherans of Birmingham are hosting Oktoberfest at Shades Valley Lutheran Church (720 Shades Creek Parkway, Homewood 35209). Join us for Food, Music, Beer and Fellowship. There will be a Beer Garden, Games, Live Music, Bratwurst and a Potluck meal, and a Wine & Beer Basket silent auction. It's FUN for the whole family!!! Admission is free (donations appreciated - proceeds going to Lutheran Disaster Response).
