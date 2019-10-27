Oktoberfest

to Google Calendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00

Shades Valley Lutheran Church 720 Shades Creek Pkwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The ELCA Lutherans of Birmingham are hosting Oktoberfest at Shades Valley Lutheran Church (720 Shades Creek Parkway, Homewood 35209). Join us for Food, Music, Beer and Fellowship. There will be a Beer Garden, Games, Live Music, Bratwurst and a Potluck meal, and a Wine & Beer Basket silent auction. It's FUN for the whole family!!! Admission is free (donations appreciated - proceeds going to Lutheran Disaster Response).

Info

Shades Valley Lutheran Church 720 Shades Creek Pkwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Religion & Spirituality
205-871-3512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - Oktoberfest - 2019-10-27 15:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star