OAXACA AND PUEBLA: MEXICO'S TWO MAGICAL CITEIS

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Oaxaca and Puebla: Mexico's Two Magical Cities Through the Ages with instructor: Richard Diehl, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, UA. This course will explore the Indian and Spanish roots of Oaxaca and Puebla, two of modern Mexico’s most vibrant and historic cities. Lecture topics will include archaeology, art history, architecture, ethnic identities, markets, cuisine, and traditional crafts as practiced in the 21st century. Although designed in part as preparation for the OLLI Road Scholar trip to Oaxaca later in the spring, it should appeal to anyone interested our southern neighbor. Class Tuesday January 22 and 29, 2019, 10:30am to 12:00noon.