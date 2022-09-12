O'Connor Reading

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Burgess to read O'Connor's "Good Man" at the HPL

Retired pastor Sid Burgess will read Flannery O'Connor's short story, "A Good Man is Hard to Find," at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th in the Round Auditorium of the Homewood Public Library. In O'Connor's harrowing tale a restless family on its way to Florida gets waylaid by "the Misfit" and his wicked companions. The presentation will last about one hour.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Talks & Readings
2052233160
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - O'Connor Reading - 2022-09-12 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - O'Connor Reading - 2022-09-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - O'Connor Reading - 2022-09-12 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - O'Connor Reading - 2022-09-12 13:00:00 ical