O'Connor Reading

Burgess to read O'Connor's "Good Man" at the HPL

Retired pastor Sid Burgess will read Flannery O'Connor's short story, "A Good Man is Hard to Find," at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th in the Round Auditorium of the Homewood Public Library. In O'Connor's harrowing tale a restless family on its way to Florida gets waylaid by "the Misfit" and his wicked companions. The presentation will last about one hour.