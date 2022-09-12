O'Connor Reading
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Burgess to read O'Connor's "Good Man" at the HPL
Retired pastor Sid Burgess will read Flannery O'Connor's short story, "A Good Man is Hard to Find," at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th in the Round Auditorium of the Homewood Public Library. In O'Connor's harrowing tale a restless family on its way to Florida gets waylaid by "the Misfit" and his wicked companions. The presentation will last about one hour.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Talks & Readings