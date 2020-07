Join us as we welcome Jungian Analyst, Lucie Magnus for a brand new kind of genre book club. Instead of all reading the same book, you get to do it your way…

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Jungian Analyst Lucie Magnus examines the archetypal nature of the Belle. Which goddesses make their appearance in the Belle? How can the Belle develop and transform? Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.