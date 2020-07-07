Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Dr. Marilyn Elliot, the only certified NAET practitioner in Alabama, discusses how she releases energy blockages for patients that cause them to be stuck in old issues. NAET is a noninvasive, drug-free, natural solution for alleviating allergies of all types using procedures from chiropractic & nutritional disciplines of medicine. Registration required. Email Leslie West at leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org to register.