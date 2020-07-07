Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual

to Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Dr. Marilyn Elliot, the only certified NAET practitioner in Alabama, discusses how she releases energy blockages for patients that cause them to be stuck in old issues. NAET is a noninvasive, drug-free, natural solution for alleviating allergies of all types using procedures from chiropractic & nutritional disciplines of medicine. Registration required. Email Leslie West at leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org to register.  

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club - virtual - 2020-07-07 14:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours