Not Your Mama’s Book Club: The Work of Dr. Joe Dispenza

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Karen Smith discusses Dr. Joe Dispenza’s amazing experience of healing. From that experience, he kept a promise to God that he would research the power of the brain and share it with the world.  He has written four books, and has students all over the world. Learn about his teachings, and what his work can do for you. 

Registration required. Email leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org to register. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: The Work of Dr. Joe Dispenza - 2020-10-06 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: The Work of Dr. Joe Dispenza - 2020-10-06 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: The Work of Dr. Joe Dispenza - 2020-10-06 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Not Your Mama’s Book Club: The Work of Dr. Joe Dispenza - 2020-10-06 14:00:00 ical

Tags