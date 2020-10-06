Not Your Mama’s Book Club: The Work of Dr. Joe Dispenza

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Karen Smith discusses Dr. Joe Dispenza’s amazing experience of healing. From that experience, he kept a promise to God that he would research the power of the brain and share it with the world. He has written four books, and has students all over the world. Learn about his teachings, and what his work can do for you.

Registration required. Email leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org to register. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.