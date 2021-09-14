Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Spirituality & Mental Health
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Sept. 14: Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Spirituality & Mental Health. 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom. No book reading required: discussion group only. This workshop will answer questions about spirituality and offer some working paradigms to facilitate greater consciousness in this area. Join therapist and author Andrea Mathews as she explores this topic.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209