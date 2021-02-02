Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Connecting with Your Inner Guidance

Join us for a brand new kind of genre book club. Instead of all reading the same book, you get to do it your way…

No book reading required, discussion group only. Our inner guidance is our inner wisdom that represents our true self. Connecting with our inner guidance allows us to lead a more harmonious and fulfilling life. It enables us to develop more self-love, self-confidence, clarity, and to express truth and love in all we do. Join us as Ann Clark, author of Wisdom of Souls,discusses strategies to connect with your inner guidance and how to recognize your inner guidance.

Register online.