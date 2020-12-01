Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Animal Communication with Andrea Ross

Join us for a brand new kind of genre book club. Instead of all reading the same book, you get to do it your way… This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month.

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Animal Communicator, Andrea Ross, discusses how she uses her deepened intuition to communicate with animals.

Andrea Ross (the animal communicator) is offering to do a short reading for participants (anyone with a general question that they would like me to address at the meeting, are welcome to email her ahead of time). In the subject line put December presentation - Request. If it's a reading on a particular pet, she would ask for a picture of the pet, the pet's name, and if the pet has passed or is still with us. Also, if they can let Andrea know a general time frame on the picture; if it is a recent photo or several years old. Andrea will only have time to talk to one personal pet, per household.

andiross@bellsouth.net

Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.