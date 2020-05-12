Not Your Mama's Book Club - Zoom Meeting

Dr. Ann Clark will be discussing the current Covid-19 pandemic from the soul's perspective. Spiritual meanings that various spiritual leaders have attributed to this time will also be included.

Dr. Ann Clark, co-author of Llewellyn's Little Book of Life between Lives and Wisdom of Souls, will be discussing the current Covid-19 pandemic from the soul's perspective. Spiritual meanings that various spiritual leaders have attributed to this time will also be included. She will also give you a preview of her upcoming book, Great Loss. To register for this event please contact Leslie.West@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.