Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation 18th Annual Motherwalk

18th Annual Motherwalk

In-Person 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Virtual Race or 100 Mile Virtual Challenge

Every year more than 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and over 14,000 women will die from this terrible disease. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation is working hard to change this, and we need your help!

Please join us on Saturday, May 8, 2021 for the 18th annual Motherwalk 5K, 1 Mile Fun Run and Virtual events. Held in memory of Norma Livingston and the many women lost each year to ovarian cancer, Motherwalk is held to celebrate survivors, encourage woman in their fight, remember women who have lost their battle, and raise awareness about the silent signs and symptoms of the disease.

This year’s “hybrid” event will feature an in person 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in Homewood, and also offer a virtual run and a virtual 100 mile challenge option. Grab your teal tutu, dust off your running shoes and sign up to make a difference for Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Friends.

Our mission to increase awareness of Ovarian Cancer and raise funding for research continues. We are improving the quality of life for ovarian cancer patients through our Just a Need program medical care packages, and patient and family support. NLOCF is making a difference!

Please note, your health and safety is our top priority. For this reason we will follow all COVID-19 protocols in place at the time of the In-Person Motherwalk 5K. This includes, but may not be limited to, social distancing and masks requirements.