Niki Sepsas Presents: Venice - Gift of the Sea

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

With 400 bridges, 150 canals, and 117 islands in the Mediterranean’s largest wetland, this city founded by the Lombards in the estuary of Italy’s Po River grew over the ages to become the “Queen of the Adriatic.” This presentation chronicles the city’s fascinating history and highlights its timeless treasures.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, History
205-332-6600
to
Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents: Venice - Gift of the Sea - 2022-08-30 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents: Venice - Gift of the Sea - 2022-08-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents: Venice - Gift of the Sea - 2022-08-30 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Presents: Venice - Gift of the Sea - 2022-08-30 14:00:00 ical