Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later

to Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

1918 Pandemic compared to Covid-19

What was called the "Spanish Flu" claimed an estimated 60 to 100 million lives in a short 15-month period as it raged around the world in 1918 and 1919. Today, another virus has created a pandemic that has resulted in entire countries in lockdown, travel almost non-existent, and millions around the world wondering when and if they will be going back to work. This presentation chronicles what life was like for the people who lived through those terrible times a century ago and compares it to the economic and social ramifications of the COVID-19 virus today.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Health & Wellness, History, Meeting, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Presents The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919: A Century Later - 2020-07-09 13:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours