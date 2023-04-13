Niki Sepsas Presents Royal Scandals

There is nothing new about Royal scandal under the sun, except now one of their own is dishing about family secrets from the inside. Join us as we enjoy tales from Prince Harry & Meghan, plus other juicy tidbits from royal history. We will also have an English Tea to enjoy while we are scandalized! Free event, but limited seating. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
