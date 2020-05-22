Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection

to Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

A look at the evolution of what was known as "Decoration Day" into the Memorial Day of today when America pauses to honor its men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This is a Zoom meeting. Reserve your spot by clicking on the green "register" icon on our event calendar.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection - 2020-05-22 13:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star