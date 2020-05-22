A look at the evolution of what was known as "Decoration Day" into the Memorial Day of today when America pauses to honor its men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This is a Zoom meeting. Reserve your spot by clicking on the green "register" icon on our event calendar.
Niki Sepsas Presents - Memorial Day: A Time for Reflection
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Upcoming Events