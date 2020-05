The Remarkable Journey of Sir Ernest Shackleton and the Men of the Endurance.

Ernest Shackleton and his crew on the Endurance were attempting to be the first to traverse the Antarctic continent via the South Pole in 1915 when their ship became trapped in ice. Their story of survival includes 281 days as prisoners of the ice and an equally remarkable 700-mile journey that six of them made in an open boat in the Antarctic winter to rescue their comrades.