Niki Sepsas Presents Fire in the Sky, Ice on the Sea
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as Niki Sepsas describes Glaciers and the Aurora Borealis.
A look at the Aurora Borealis, one of Nature’s most spectacular heavenly displays in the Northern Hemisphere, and the crucial role that glacial ice plays in our world.
Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
