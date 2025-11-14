Niki Sepsas Presents –Dr. Mary Walker & the Medal of Honor
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Authorized by President Abraham Lincoln during the American Civil War, the Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor presented to members of the American military. Of the more than 3,500 Medals of Honor that have been presented (approximately 60 percent posthumously), one recipient has been a woman. This presentation chronicles the life of Mary Edwards Walker and how she became the only female recipient of the award.
