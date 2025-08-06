Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic”

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

From a sleepy farming community in the 1870s, the City of Birmingham grew to become the “Pittsburgh of the South” by forging its future in iron and steel. This presentation chronicles the city’s growth and transformation today into one of the world’s premier centers of healthcare research and medical treatment. And it spotlights the contribution of various immigrant groups that have left an indelible imprint on the city.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic” - 2025-08-06 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic” - 2025-08-06 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic” - 2025-08-06 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic” - 2025-08-06 14:00:00 ical