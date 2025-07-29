Niki Sepsas Presents – Art History: A Journey Through the Ages

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Since our earliest ancestors decorated the walls of the caves they inhabited, people around the world have endeavored to express themselves aesthetically in spiritual, philosophical, symbolic, conceptual, decorative, and even functional themes. This presentation focuses on the development of several of these genres and the masters who created some of our best-known art treasures.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
