Niki Sepsas presents “Pirates & Piracy – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow (Zoom)

June 2: Niki Sepsas presents “Pirates & Piracy – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.” 2-3 p.m. Considered by historians to be the “third oldest profession,” piracy on the oceans of the world today remains a major problem for maritime commerce. What steps are being taken to combat the menace in some of the world’s most dangerous oceans? Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to the event.