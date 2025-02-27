Niki Sepsas Goes to the Oscars

Film buffs, join us as we celebrate the Academy Awards!! Since the initial awards banquet in1929, over 4,000 statuettes have been presented. You’ll hear great stories about the actors, actresses and directors at the pinnacle of their careers; the winners; who should have won; deserving films that did not get nominated; fascinating film facts; an inside look at film history spanning 96 years. Wear your formals and join in the funThis will cover the beginning of the ceremonies right up to the current contenders for 2025. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.