Niki Sepsas Goes to the Oscars

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Film buffs, join us as we celebrate the Academy Awards!! Since the initial awards banquet in1929, over 4,000 statuettes have been presented. You’ll hear great stories about the actors, actresses and directors at the pinnacle of their careers; the winners; who should have won; deserving films that did not get nominated; fascinating film facts; an inside look at film history spanning 96 years. Wear your formals and join in the funThis will cover the beginning of the ceremonies right up to the current contenders for 2025. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas Goes to the Oscars - 2025-02-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas Goes to the Oscars - 2025-02-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Niki Sepsas Goes to the Oscars - 2025-02-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Niki Sepsas Goes to the Oscars - 2025-02-27 19:00:00 ical