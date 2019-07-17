Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem

to Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

07/17/2019 A chronicling of the history of the American flag whose design has been modified 27 times since 1777. The presentation also tells the story of how a few lines scribbled by a Baltimore attorney as he watched the British bombard Fort McHenry during the War of 1812 became our National Anthem. Round Auditorium

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem - 2019-07-17 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star