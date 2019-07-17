07/17/2019 A chronicling of the history of the American flag whose design has been modified 27 times since 1777. The presentation also tells the story of how a few lines scribbled by a Baltimore attorney as he watched the British bombard Fort McHenry during the War of 1812 became our National Anthem. Round Auditorium
Niki Sepsas – The Birth of the American Flag & Our National Anthem
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
History, Talks & Readings
