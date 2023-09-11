Nicolas Cage Film Festival– Valley Girl

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This 40 year old classic was Cage’s breakout role. Lovely teen Julie Richman is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with her narcissistic boyfriend, Tommy. At a party, however, Julie falls for an edgy Hollywood punk named Randy, and the two begin an unlikely romance. Torn between fitting in with her superficial friends and embracing a more non-conformist lifestyle, Julie ultimately has to decide to stay with Tommy or take a risk with Randy.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Entertainment
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival– Valley Girl - 2023-09-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival– Valley Girl - 2023-09-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival– Valley Girl - 2023-09-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival– Valley Girl - 2023-09-11 18:30:00 ical