Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Ghost Rider

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now, he transforms into a fiery, avenging agent of justice at night wherever evil roams. As the only one who can walk in both worlds, Johnny is charged by Mephistopheles himself to destroy Blackheart, a demon that wants to overthrow Mephistopheles and create a worse hell than the one that currently exists.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Ghost Rider - 2023-09-25 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Ghost Rider - 2023-09-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Ghost Rider - 2023-09-25 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Ghost Rider - 2023-09-25 18:30:00 ical