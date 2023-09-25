Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Ghost Rider

Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now, he transforms into a fiery, avenging agent of justice at night wherever evil roams. As the only one who can walk in both worlds, Johnny is charged by Mephistopheles himself to destroy Blackheart, a demon that wants to overthrow Mephistopheles and create a worse hell than the one that currently exists.