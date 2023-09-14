Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Con Air

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Just-paroled army ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is headed back to his wife, but must fly home aboard a prison transport flight dubbed "Jailbird" with some of the worst criminals living. They plot to escape in mid-flight. Secretly working with U.S. Marshall Vince Larkin (John Cusack), Poe tries to foil Grissom's plan.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Entertainment
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Con Air - 2023-09-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Con Air - 2023-09-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Con Air - 2023-09-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nicolas Cage Film Festival – Con Air - 2023-09-14 18:30:00 ical