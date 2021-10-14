OLLI at UA presents "How a Nice Old Guy Became a Certified Personal Trainer," by Ed McGurk. Ed McGurk, Certified Personal Trainer and Strength & Conditioning Coach, is a passionate force for helping senior citizens reach their physical goals. There's a reason, aside from his impressive fitness resume, Ed will be 81 years old this November. McGurk's story is a testament that is more important for seniors to be involved in exercise than any other age. "As we age, our metabolism slows down, bones become more delicate, balance isn't as accurate and a lot of other health problems and injuries become a part of who we are." This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.