Neuroscience Café
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us each month as UAB neuroscientists and clinicians present and discuss how neuroscience research is improving life in your community. Up-to-date info can be found at the UAB CNC website, as well as the YouTube videos of past Neuroscience Café presentations! https://www.uab.edu/medicine/cnc/news-events/neuroscience-cafe
