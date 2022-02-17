Neuroscience Café

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us each month as UAB neuroscientists and clinicians present and discuss how neuroscience research is improving life in your community. Up-to-date info can be found at the UAB CNC website, as well as the YouTube videos of past Neuroscience Café presentations!  https://www.uab.edu/medicine/cnc/news-events/neuroscience-cafe

Education & Learning, events
205-332-6600
