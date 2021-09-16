Neuroscience Café

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Sept. 16: Neuroscience Café. 6-7 p.m. Zoom. University of Alabama at Birmingham neuroscientists and clinicians present and discuss how neuroscience research is improving life in the community. Up-to-date information can be found at the UAB Comprehensive Neuroscience Center website as well as the YouTube videos of past Neuroscience Café presentations. uab.edu/medicine/cnc/news-events/neuroscience-cafe

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
to
Google Calendar - Neuroscience Café - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Neuroscience Café - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Neuroscience Café - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Neuroscience Café - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 ical