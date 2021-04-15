Neuroscience Café - COVID Vaccines via Zoom

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us each month as UAB neuroscientists and clinicians present and discuss how neuroscience research is improving life in your community.

Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19. Experts also think that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19. Because COVID-19 is a new disease with new vaccines, information is rapidly emerging about how vaccines can help us stop the pandemic. Drs. Jeanne Marazzo and David Kimberlin wil discuss what we know—and what we don’t know—about the Covid vaccines. 

This event is free.

To join the Zoom meeting, email: cnc@uab.edu to register for your zoom link.

