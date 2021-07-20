OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "Need a Break from Retirement?" by Jackie Wuska. Have you enjoyed retirement? Watched every season of “Midsummer Murders?” Taken long afternoon naps? Well, let Jackie Wuska, CEO of the United Way of West Alabama, tell you how to make retirement even more rewarding by getting reinvolved in our community…as it fits into YOUR schedule. As part of her job, Jackie helps advise and train non-profits to attract and use volunteers and board members. This will help you evaluate your strengths and interests and look at the needs of many local organizations that may need what you can give. Join us. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.