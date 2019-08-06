Homewood’s National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and the city’s police and rescue departments while at the same time building a true sense of community. In addition, it provides a great opportunity to bring our police and rescue workers and our city's neighbors together under positive circumstances. The City of Homewood and the West Homewood Farmer’s Market co-host the National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6 from 5 pm to 8 pm located at 160 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama (the current location of the market).

The West Homewood Farmer’s Market manager, Kenyon Ross, says, “the market is always well attended and the kids especially love the police and fire department vehicles which are put on display.” The West Homewood Farmer’s Market is in it’s 9th season of operation and the National Night Out is always the last market of the season. The market features 35-45 vendors including farms, arts and crafts, eat-at-the-market food and food trucks, live entertainment, kids activities and so much more. This is a fun night for the entire family.

For more information, check out www.westhomewood.com.