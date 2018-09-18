National Medicare Education Week Information Session

Confused about Medicare? You’re not alone. That’s why this September, baby boomers, Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers in the Birmingham area are invited to participate in an educational event, as part of National Medicare Education Week (Sept. 15-21). This annual celebration is

designed to prepare people with the knowledge they need to make confident, informed decisions about their Medicare coverage.

During the event, local UnitedHealthcare representatives will address attendees’ top questions. Medicare experts will review the basics of Medicare, when and how to enroll and common misconceptions. They will also be available to speak one-on-one with attendees. Walgreens will be onsite to provide blood pressure checks and host “Ask A Pharmacist” booths. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept 18, 10:00AM at Trussville YMCA, 5920 Valley Rd., Trussville, AL 35173.

To RSVP, please visit NMEW.com and select an event on the map or call: 1-855-352-7920. There is no cost to attend but registration is requested.

For those unable to attend the event, UnitedHealthcare will host an online event, where people can get answers to their Medicare questions from the comfort of their couch. Available on Monday, Sept. 17, participants can pre-register online at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1818854/1D2259041F9DDAF23A6B18603A960FE5.