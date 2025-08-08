A fundraiser supporting Rainbow Omega: An intentional community for adults with intellectual disabilities

Join us for an intimate songwriter's in-the-round experience featuring talented artists Wyatt McCubbin, Wynn Varble, Derek George, and Brent Anderson. Pre-event performances will include Ty Moore and Myles Morgan. These artists have written songs for some of the biggest names in Country Music. Hosted by Speedy and Greg from the Rick Burgess Show, we promise a magical night filled with outstanding performances and fascinating stories behind the songs.

This year, the NEW VIP program for VIP ticket holders will kick off their evening upstairs in The Social at 6 PM. They will receive special perks, including a seated dinner, a pre-event silent auction, exclusive performances, and a reserved seating section downstairs for the main event. The main event will begin at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 7 PM for general admission ticket holders, with seating beginning at 7:45 PM.

Tickets: https://rainbowomega.networkforgood.com/events/78995-2025-nashville-to-birmingham-stories-behind-the-songs

Your generosity supports key enrichment programs for the individuals served at Rainbow Omega. Your support is greatly appreciated! For more information about Rainbow Omega, go to www.rainbowomega.org.