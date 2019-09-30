NASA Night with Astronaut Dr. DeLucas

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) The Homewood Public Library is thrilled to welcome astronaut Dr. Lawrence DeLucas as he shares his space story. Lunar and meteorite samples will also be on display as part of a lending program with the Johnson Space Center and NASA. This program is offered as part of the NASA@ My Library grant.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
