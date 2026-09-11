Mystery Movie Bingo Party-The Sheep Detectives
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Test your luck at our Mystery Movie Bingo Party where we will play Bingo while watching The Sheep Detectives! Players will mark off action scenes and lines on their bingo card as they come to life in the movie for a chance to win a prize. Light refreshments will be provided.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Film, Parties & Clubs