Mystery Dinner Theatre

The Homewood Public Library will be hosting a Mystery Dinner Theatre event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, that will feature the South City Theater doing a performance of the successful Broadway production “Night Watch.”

There will be a buffet for attendees starting at 6:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30. Tickets are $35 for a single seat and the buffet, or $250 for a reserved front row table for six along with the buffet. 

Tickets can be bought on the library’s website or in the Adult Services Department. Both Visa and MasterCard are accepted for purchases.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Theater & Dance
